Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|0.00
|21.02M
|-0.55
|0.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|0.00
|17.44M
|-3.69
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Celsion Corporation and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|1,206,035,917.15%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|489,612,577.20%
|0%
|-112.7%
Liquidity
4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation. Its rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Celsion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 66.4% respectively. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Celsion Corporation beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
