Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|76.57
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Celsion Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 0% respectively. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
