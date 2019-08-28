Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 76.57 N/A -0.55 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celsion Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 0% respectively. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.