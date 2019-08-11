Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|68.82
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.16
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Celsion Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Volatility and Risk
Celsion Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celsion Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 455.49% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
