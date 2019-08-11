Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 68.82 N/A -0.55 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celsion Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility and Risk

Celsion Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 455.49% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.