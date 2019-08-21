Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Comparison side by side

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 85.31 N/A -0.55 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 108.97 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celsion Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Translate Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Celsion Corporation and Translate Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 141.66% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 58.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.