Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 72.29 N/A -0.55 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 19.86 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celsion Corporation and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Celsion Corporation and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

Celsion Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Celsion Corporation and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s average target price is $55, while its potential upside is 161.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance while Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Theravance Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.