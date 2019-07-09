Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.67 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.60 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Volatility and Risk

Celsion Corporation has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 83.8% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Celsion Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Teligent Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.