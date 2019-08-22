Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparison side by side

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 85.31 N/A -0.55 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 114.87 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celsion Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Celsion Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.