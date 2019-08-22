Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparison side by side

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|85.31
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|114.87
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celsion Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Celsion Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
Volatility and Risk
Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
For the past year Celsion Corporation has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Summary
Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
