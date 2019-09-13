Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Comparing side by side

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 73.14 N/A -0.55 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.98 N/A -1.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.95 shows that Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Orgenesis Inc. has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Orgenesis Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Orgenesis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 4.2%. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.