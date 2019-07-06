Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.67 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 32063.27 N/A -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Celsion Corporation and ObsEva SA earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Celsion Corporation and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival ObsEva SA is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. ObsEva SA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Celsion Corporation and ObsEva SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 71.3%. 0.1% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Celsion Corporation was more bullish than ObsEva SA.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Celsion Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.