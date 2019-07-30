Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 72.10 N/A -0.67 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Celsion Corporation and Motif Bio plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Motif Bio plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 6.46%. Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has 60.99% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -70.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Motif Bio plc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.