Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Contrasting side by side

Since Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 68.44 N/A -0.55 0.00 Moderna Inc. 15 -0.64 188.67M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celsion Corporation and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Celsion Corporation and Moderna Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Moderna Inc. 1,227,521,145.09% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Moderna Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Celsion Corporation and Moderna Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 151.57% and its average target price is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Moderna Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 42.4%. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Moderna Inc. has 26.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

