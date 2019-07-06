Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.67 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 70 796.17 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celsion Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Celsion Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.18 beta means Celsion Corporation’s volatility is 118.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.86 which is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Celsion Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.67 average target price and a -25.59% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 0%. About 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69%

For the past year Celsion Corporation was more bullish than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.