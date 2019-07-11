Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparing side by side

Since Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 73.33 N/A -0.67 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celsion Corporation and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.6 and has 30.6 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares and 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.