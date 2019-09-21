Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparing side by side

Both Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 69.80 N/A -0.55 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 15.70 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Kitov Pharma Ltd earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Celsion Corporation was less bullish than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 4 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.