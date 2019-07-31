Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Comparing side by side

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 73.33 N/A -0.67 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.54 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Celsion Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.18 shows that Celsion Corporation is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 19.1% respectively. About 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has 60.99% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.