Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Contrasting side by side

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 70.05 N/A -0.55 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 80.88 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 80.49% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 55.5%. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.