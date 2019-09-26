Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 71.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celsion Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Celsion Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 19.8 and 19.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 72.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.