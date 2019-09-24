Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 72.29 N/A -0.55 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celsion Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk and Volatility

Celsion Corporation has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Celsion Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 145.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Celsion Corporation was less bullish than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.