Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Comparison side by side

Both Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 69.80 N/A -0.55 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 2.04%. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has weaker performance than Biofrontera AG

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 4 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.