Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Comparing side by side

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 72.29 N/A -0.55 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.45 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celsion Corporation and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares and 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.