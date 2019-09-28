Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Contrasting side by side

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 16 0.00 3.91M -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 1,197,243,264.79% -51.1% -21.4% Aptorum Group Limited 23,841,463.41% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 39.24% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 0.02% respectively. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.