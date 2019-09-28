Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Contrasting side by side

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|0.00
|21.02M
|-0.55
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|16
|0.00
|3.91M
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|1,197,243,264.79%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|23,841,463.41%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celsion Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 39.24% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 0.02% respectively. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
For the past year Celsion Corporation has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Celsion Corporation.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.