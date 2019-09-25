Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 72.29 N/A -0.55 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 39.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Celsion Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.95 beta indicates that Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Celsion Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus target price and a 100.00% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.