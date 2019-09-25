Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|72.29
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.46
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Celsion Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.95 beta indicates that Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.51 beta.
Liquidity
Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Celsion Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celsion Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus target price and a 100.00% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Celsion Corporation.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
