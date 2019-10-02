Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Contrasting side by side

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.66 9.22M 1.15 73.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celsion Corporation and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Celsion Corporation and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 1,206,035,917.15% -51.1% -21.4% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13,304,473.30% 7% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.95. In other hand, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Celsion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Celsion Corporation and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74.5 consensus price target and a 2.93% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.