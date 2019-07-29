Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 71.69 N/A -0.67 0.00 Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 85% respectively. About 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has 60.99% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -20.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats Allakos Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.