Celsion (CLSN) Is At $1.75 Formed Wedge; Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Sentiment Is 2.06

Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.53, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 33 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 16 cut down and sold their equity positions in Citizens & Northern Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.79 million shares, up from 3.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Citizens & Northern Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) formed wedge down with $1.66 target or 5.00% below today's $1.75 share price. Celsion Corporation (CLSN) has $33.73 million valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 96,842 shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has declined 35.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CLSN News: 09/04/2018 – Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) Completes Planned Safety and Data Review of Celsion's Phase III OPTIMA Study of ThermoDox(R) in Primary Liver Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) Completes Planned Safety and Data Review of Celsion's Phase lll OPTIMA Study of ThermoDox® in Primary Liver Cancer

Analysts await Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Celsion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $100,041 activity.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 5,002 shares traded. Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) has declined 5.09% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CZNC News: 26/03/2018 Citizens & Northern Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 29 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Citizens & Northern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate clients in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company has market cap of $348.63 million. The firm offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured Repo Sweep accounts. It has a 16.17 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.