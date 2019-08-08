Celsion (CLSN) Analysts See $-0.29 EPS; Angiodynamics (ANGO) Sentiment Is 1.31

Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 84 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 64 sold and reduced their positions in Angiodynamics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 36.11 million shares, down from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Angiodynamics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 57 Increased: 60 New Position: 24.

Analysts expect Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) to report $-0.29 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 36.96% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Celsion Corporation’s analysts see 11.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 50,399 shares traded. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has declined 35.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CLSN News: 12/04/2018 – International Liver Congress™ 2018 Symposium Highlights Celsion’s ThermoDox® in Treatment of Primary Liver Cancer; 16/03/2018 – Jiangxi Sells CNY1.30733 Bln 3Y Bonds at 3.68% (2018-GEN-1); 12/04/2018 – International Liver Congress™ 2018 Symposium Highlights Celsion’s ThermoDox® in Treatment of Primary Liver Cancer; 09/05/2018 – Celsion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 11 Days; 22/03/2018 – Sichuan Sells CNY5.4 Bln 3Y Bonds at 3.73% (2018-GEN-1); 15/03/2018 – Sichuan to Sell CNY5.4 Bln 3Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 30/03/2018 – Shanxi to Sell CNY3 Bln 3Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 12/04/2018 – Fujian to Sell CNY1.17767 Bln 3Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 09/04/2018 – CELSION: DMC RECOMMENDS CONTINUATION OF THERMODOX OPTIMA STUDY; 03/04/2018 – Guangdong to Sell CNY3.51 Bln 5Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1)

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. for 704,499 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 348,541 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.69% invested in the company for 45,750 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 396,140 shares.

More notable recent AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AngioDynamics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANGO) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AngioDynamics (ANGO) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AngioDynamics EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $737.34 million. The firm provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.49 million for 123.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 194,471 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $35.64 million. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers.

More notable recent Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celsion Announces Data Lock for First Interim Analysis in OPTIMA Phase III Study of ThermoDox® in Primary Liver Cancer – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celsion (CLSN) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Celsion Corporation Reports 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:CLSN – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Celsion Corporation to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celsion Corporation to Hold First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.