Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

As Biotechnology companies, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1194.94 N/A -2.21 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 3.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 212.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Sesen Bio Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $26.5, with potential upside of 91.47%. Competitively Sesen Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $1, with potential downside of -18.03%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 45.1%. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has stronger performance than Sesen Bio Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.