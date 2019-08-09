Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1568.79 N/A -2.21 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 19.63 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.67 beta. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.92 beta.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 117.57%. Competitively Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $11, with potential downside of -8.10%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.