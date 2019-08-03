Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

This is a contrast between Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1166.45 N/A -2.21 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 123.51 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s current beta is 2.67 and it happens to be 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Otonomy Inc. on the other hand, has 2.33 beta which makes it 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Otonomy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 96.15% at a $26.5 average target price. Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 95.31% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. seems more appealing than Otonomy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.14%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.