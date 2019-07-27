Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1201.85 N/A -2.21 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.55 N/A -8.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.12 beta means Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s volatility is 212.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 189.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 90.37% upside potential and an average target price of $26.5. Competitively the average target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 679.47% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -6.34% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 84.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.