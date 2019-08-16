Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1782.34 N/A -2.21 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Demonstrates Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 100.59% at a $27 average price target. Competitively Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $27.25, with potential upside of 55.71%. The results provided earlier shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. appears more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 59.9%. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.