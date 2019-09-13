Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1922.70 N/A -2.21 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 11.8 and 11.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 85.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.