Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

This is a contrast between Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1175.09 N/A -2.21 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.02 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 2.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 167.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 94.71% for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. with consensus price target of $26.5. Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 108.99%. The data provided earlier shows that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 84.6% respectively. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.