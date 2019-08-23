Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

We are contrasting Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1563.85 N/A -2.21 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 40.00 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, and a 128.62% upside potential. On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 233.33% and its consensus price target is $13.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 83.4%. 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.