Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1588.27 N/A -2.21 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s current beta is 2.67 and it happens to be 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 118.80% and an $27 average target price.

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.

On 6 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.