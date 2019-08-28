Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Since Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1506.91 N/A -2.21 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 137.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 40.23% respectively. Insiders owned 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has stronger performance than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.