Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1568.79 N/A -2.21 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3736.17 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.67 beta indicates that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Immunomedics Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 117.57% at a $27 average target price. On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 51.57% and its average target price is $23.6. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.