Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 2011.69 N/A -2.21 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.67 beta indicates that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Immunic Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 88.94% at a $27 average target price. On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 187.98% and its average target price is $40. Based on the results delivered earlier, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.