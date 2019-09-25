Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1988.91 N/A -2.21 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 90.31 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.13% and an $23 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was less bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.