Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

We will be comparing the differences between Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1860.46 N/A -2.21 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Gamida Cell Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 63.70% upside potential and an average price target of $23. Gamida Cell Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 244.09% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Gamida Cell Ltd. looks more robust than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 13.1%. Insiders owned roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has stronger performance than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.