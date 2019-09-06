Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1729.90 N/A -2.21 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.20 N/A -5.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 2.67 beta, while its volatility is 167.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dermira Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Its rival Dermira Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Dermira Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 113.78% and an $27 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Dermira Inc. is $18.71, which is potential 126.24% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dermira Inc. looks more robust than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Dermira Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dermira Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.