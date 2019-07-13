Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1215.64 N/A -2.21 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Demonstrates Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.83% and an $26.5 consensus target price. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus target price and a 131.48% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -6.34% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.