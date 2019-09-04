Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1524.12 N/A -2.21 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.67 shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Its rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 134.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 4.8%. Insiders held roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.