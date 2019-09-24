Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1873.71 N/A -2.21 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.07 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.67 shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 62.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Insiders held 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.