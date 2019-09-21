Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1888.72 N/A -2.21 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.64 N/A 3.10 67.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s current beta is 2.67 and it happens to be 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 60.39% at a $23 consensus target price. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $270 consensus target price and a 34.71% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.14%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.