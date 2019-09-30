Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 136 -0.42 37.49M -12.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 87,318,563.79% -45.6% -38.7% BeiGene Ltd. 27,513,576.99% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 2.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 167.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 54.78% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus target price is $205.5, while its potential upside is 67.81%. Based on the data shown earlier, BeiGene Ltd. is looking more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 82.7%. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.14%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has weaker performance than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.