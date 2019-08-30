Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1607.55 N/A -2.21 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.19 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s current beta is 2.67 and it happens to be 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, and a 122.41% upside potential. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 45.99%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 49%. Insiders owned 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.