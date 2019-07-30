Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1182.86 N/A -2.21 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 24 641.47 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$26.5 is Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 93.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 45.07% respectively. 0.8% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has stronger performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.