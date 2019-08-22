Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1603.58 N/A -2.21 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 21.63 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.67. In other hand, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$27 is Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 122.96%. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 233.07%. Based on the results given earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was less bearish than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.