Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1205.30 N/A -2.21 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 103 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.12 shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 212.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Its rival Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.83% and an $26.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 40.23% and its consensus target price is $158. Based on the data given earlier, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 85% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -6.34% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.